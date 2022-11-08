LUNAR ECLIPSE TONIGHT, WARMER BY MIDWEEK

Some clouds will pass through the area tonight... hopefully skies stay clear enough to get a decent view of the total lunar eclipse. It peaks around 5 a.m. As the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow, it often takes on a “rusty” red color. In case you’re wondering, yes, it is safe to look at. Lows tonight will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for Election Day with highs close to 50 degrees. Then, warmer and wetter weather is expected through the midweek. Look for spotty showers Wednesday into Thursday... with the highest chances late Thursday. Highs will be back in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. In stark contrast, this coming weekend looks mainly dry, but much colder with highs only in the 30s. Some passing flakes are possible.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool and crisp. A total lunar eclipse late. LOW: 34

ELECTION DAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A brisk wind. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 49 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance of rain. HIGH: 63 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain. Thunder? HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and brisk with falling PM temps. Late flakes NORTH. HIGH: 55 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and blustery. A few passing flakes. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. A flurry possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool, but with less wind. HIGH: 38

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.