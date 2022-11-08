INTERVIEW: Chairman of the parties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Polls open at 7 A.M. Tuesday for the midterm election. Millions of dollars have been spent to sway opinions in this very important election cycle for the state of Wisconsin.

Marquette University Law School poll director Charles Franklin told us the polling suggests an 80-percent turnout.

We did this on the eve of the 2020 election, so we wanted to do it again: We brought the chairmen of the Brown County Republican and Democratic parties together, GOP County Chair Jim Fitzgerald and Democratic County Chair Terry Lee.

In our extended, 7-minute interview, we talked about what they’re seeing in voter enthusiasm and the voter turnout.

We asked them about the state’s $4.3 billion budget surplus -- $1.5 billion more than expected -- and how that gets used to help people.

And we discussed the GOP Legislature, which wouldn’t work with the Democratic governor on many issues, the possibility of a veto-proof supermajority if the GOP flip 5 seats in the Assembly and just 1 in the Senate, and how best to bridge the partisan polarization in Madison regardless of who sits in the governor’s office.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.