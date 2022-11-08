Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died in a crash in Manitowoc County Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 20-years-old. His name was not released.

At about 4:35 a.m., deputies and first responders were called to County Highway W at Milwaukee Street in the Township of Rockland. They received a report of a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles on fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says the 20-year-old man was driving a car south on County Highway W. A 54-year-old Kiel man was driving a pickup truck north on the highway. Investigators say the 54-year-old attempted to pass another northbound vehicle “when the crash occurred.”

The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to a hospital.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

“No further information is being released at this time as the crash remains under investigation. On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident,” says Sheriff Dan Hartwig.

The following departments assisted at the scene: Collins Fire Department and First Responders, Valders Fire/ Jaws/ Ambulance, Manitowoc County Highway Department, Theda Star, Hi-Way 42 Garage, Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.