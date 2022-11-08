Fire damages Green Bay apartment building, 8 displaced

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were responding to an alarm going off in an apartment complex on Green Bay’s west side Monday night when they began receiving phone calls of smoke coming from an apartment.

The first firefighters on the scene just after 6:30 found smoke coming from a number of windows. They upgraded the call to a full structure fire and called in backup from 5 engines, two ladder trucks and more equipment. Ten minutes later, the first firefighters had the fire under control with one hose line.

Fire damage was limited to apartment #8 and the hallway. There was water damage to the apartment below it from the effort to put out the fire.

Eight tenants will be displaced by the fire, which caused $30,000 damage. What caused the fire is currently under investigation.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is using this incident as a reminder to people, if you hear a fire alarm in a building, call 911 yourself; never assume someone else already called it in.

The GBMFD was assisted by the Howard Fire Department, which backed up a city fire station in case of another emergency call.

