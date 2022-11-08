Election observers welcome if they follow the rules

Any non-candidate is welcome to observe the voting if they don't interfere and follow certain rules
By Emily Reilly
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - As long as you’re not running for a seat on the ballot, anybody can observe the election up close. But while any member of the public can watch the election process, there are rules in place to keep voters safe from disruptions.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says observers should check in with an election official when they arrive at a polling location. There is a designated area where they can listen to instructions from poll workers and observe the voting process.

Election officials are allowed to limit the number of observers representing the same organization or candidate.

De Pere City Clerk Carrie Danen says it’s important to educate the public about the rules that are in place to maintain election integrity.

“I definitely have seen an increase in the amount of questions and concerns expressed by people in the last 2 or 3 years because of the climate we’ve been in. Information and misinformation is running rampant on social media, and so it’s caused people to think about the election process in ways they probably never considered before,” Danen said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says observers are given the same respect regardless of their political beliefs.

