America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts.

The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s also the largest Hy-Vee in the country. Inside, it brings the first Wahlburgers restaurant to the area, too.

The store is large -- almost 125,000 square feet. It employs over 600 people, so corporate employees tell Action 2 News that should help the local economy.

Maybe the biggest thing is how the new store helps to further revitalize the Bay Park Square Mall area. Just in the last 24 months, the mall area has seen a Chik-Fil-A, Panda Express, and Dave & Busters open up.

Leaders for both Hy-Vee and the Village of Ashwaubenon believe this will be a huge benefit to the area, “Because people will be going grocery shopping when people are on their way home from the volleyball tournament, stopping to grab something to eat at the Wahlburgers or the pizza place, or one of those restaurants that are in the food court. So it will be a very, very busy area,” Village President Mary Kardoskee said.

“As I see the mall and how, to me, full it is inside the mall, and a lot of the traffic that does come around, I think it’s a great fit for both. I mean, we can help the mall out just as they can actually help us out, too,” district store director Mike Landuyt said.

Hy-Vee says it invested $35 million into the community to build, furnish and stock the grocery store.

It also has a plan to partner with local vendors to keep shelves stocked with items familiar to Wisconsin residents.

