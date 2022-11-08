3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Total eclipse of the moon

Set an alarm and hope for clear skies
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s only a coincidence that on the eve of election day the world falls under a blood moon.

In fact, it’s partly the world’s fault.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will explain everything you need to know about the total eclipse of the moon overnight -- all the parts that move into place, when to set your alarm, and whether you might wake up to the disappointment of cloud cover or the thrill of a clear view.

