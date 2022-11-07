Wisconsin elections already tied up in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.

We saw a lawsuit filed last week in Brown County that dealt with election observers. It has since been settled.

On Friday, a lawsuit was filed in Waukesha County with regard to military absentee ballots.

With so much at stake in these midterms, it’s possible more lawsuits could be coming.

While candidates are making one final push to get voters out, behind the scenes it’s likely teams of lawyers for candidates on both sides of the aisle are preparing for court battles.

“Beginning with 2000, both sides have seen the courts as an opportunity to relitigate the outcome in close races. So, for the rest of us, we just have to wait if there are lawsuits filed over a significant number of ballots,” Lawrence University professor Arnold Shober said, referring to the presidential election fight between Al Gore and George W. Bush.

There are close races in states like Pennsylvania and Arizona, as well. With the balance of power in Congress at stake, both sides are going to be fighting for their candidate until they’re out of options.

With polls showing contests in Wisconsin with razor-thin margins, it’s conceivable lawsuits could be filed to help determine the winners of some races.

“We wouldn’t be talking about this if we had 60-40 elections in this state, but we don’t. We have 50-50 elections or 51-49, so there’s not really a clear winner, so going to the courts is really sort of the last-ditch effort to get that last ‘oomph’ across the finish line. But it’s a reflection of ourselves as a state. We don’t really have a clear picture of who we want governing Wisconsin, and we see that every election time,” Shober said.

If neither candidate concedes and the race is taken up in court, it could be days, if not weeks, before a winner is named.

“Lawsuits really are there, they’re to get your day in court. But lawsuits around election time really are conducted with an eye to who can get the advantage in counting the ballots. After the voters have their say, which voters do we actually count? And so we’ll have to see,” said Shober.

