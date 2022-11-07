Things to know for the Nov. 8 midterm election in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday’s midterm election is set to determine which party will lead state houses and Congress.

Voters in Wisconsin will choose a governor and a U.S. Senator. Polls indicate the big races are going to be very close.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is looking for another term in office. He’s being challenged by Republican businessman Tim Michels. Evers is running with Lt. Governor candidate Sara Rodriguez and Michels is running with Roger Roth.

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is being challenged by Democrat Mandela Barnes.

These aren’t the only races you’ll find on your ballot. There are plenty of local and state contests--including Attorney General, Secretary of State, and State Treasurer.

Here’s what you need to know before you go to the polls:

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you can still vote.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reminds voters that election night results are not certified that day. Results are not official until they’ve been verified by counties and certified by the WEC.

“A potential increase in the number of election observers and of individuals challenging voters via procedures outlined in state law could contribute to longer lines at polling places or delays in unofficial results processing. The WEC expects local election officials to honor the rights of electors, observers, and challengers in the polling place. However, doing so may inevitably cause the process to take longer,” reads a statement from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Also, central count locations could take longer.

“The public should be aware that it may take longer for populous jurisdictions that count absentee ballots at central count facilities, such as Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine, Kenosha, and Janesville, to process their large volumes of absentee ballots. Historically, these jurisdictions have been some of the last to complete unofficial results reporting,” reads a statement from WEC.

Voter ID is required at the polls. CLICK HERE for a list of identifications accepted at the polls.

People with disabilities can have a person assist them with delivering a ballot on election day.

You can register to vote at your polling place on election day with a proof of residence document that includes your name and current address. Examples are driver’s license or state ID or a utility bill showing you’ve lived at your address for at least 90 days.

If you haven’t returned an absentee ballot, you can do so on election day. Contact your clerk for more information.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reminds voters that “minor disruptions” happen in every election and its not a sign of “nefarious activity.”

“Issues with voting equipment, such as a tabulator or printer jam, may require repair and cause longer lines at the polling place. Local election officials are prepared for all these scenarios.

It is also possible, but unlikely, that other unforeseen circumstances, such as a power outage or other technology issue, could delay the transmission of unofficial results electronically, via modem or wireless transmission. In that event, local election officials have backup plans and can either hand carry or phone in results to their county clerk to ensure results are reported after the public canvass.

Any delay in the transmission of results does not in any way affect the integrity of the results themselves, which in Wisconsin are entirely backed up by paper records. Both the manual and electronic transmission of unofficial election results are open to public observation,” reads a statement from WEC.

If you do notice a possible violation of election law, you can file a complaint with the WEC. CLICK HERE for more information.

Election observers are allowed to observe voting and the election administration process. CLICK HERE for the guidelines.

