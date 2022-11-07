Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Sunday afternoon for a report of a kidnapping in progress.(Google Maps)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) – A witness held a suspected child kidnapper at gunpoint until police arrived at a Walmart in Georgia, officials said.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Sunday afternoon for a report of a kidnapping in progress.

When officers arrived, they arrested 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay.

Upon investigation, officers learned that Doobay had arrived at the Walmart in a vehicle with the child, forced the child out of the vehicle, and took the child behind the Walmart and into the woods. Police said Doobay then threw the child to the ground and began choking the child.

A witness intervened and held Doobay at gunpoint until police arrived, the department said.

Police have not released the child’s age or relationship to Doobay, if any.

The child was taken into juvenile custody for further care, police said.

Warner Robins is located in central Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.f
Man found inside vehicle recovered from the Manitowoc River
A truck's grill is left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run with a horse in Calumet County.
Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
Jonathan Polich
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states

Latest News

Police lights
Police: Both adults in fatal apartment fire had self-inflicted gunshot wounds
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Infowars website staffer pleads guilty to storming Capitol
Many people are buying lottery tickets in hopes of winning the Powerball.
Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps