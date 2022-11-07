A SUNNY, COOL AND BRISK MONDAY

After a rainy and windy weekend, things are settling down this morning. Our recent weathermaker has moved on and skies have cleared out. It’s going to be a mostly sunny day, which will be nice for a change.

While there’s still a brisk west-northwest wind, it’s not as strong as it has been recently. Early wind chills will be in the 20s, but as that breeze weakens, “feel-like temperatures” will rise. Our afternoon high temperatures will climb into the seasonable upper-half of the 40s.

Some clouds will pass through the area tonight... Hopefully skies stay clear enough to get a decent view of tonight’s total lunar eclipse. It peaks around 5 o’clock tomorrow morning. As the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow, it often takes on a “rusty” red color. In case you’re wondering, yes, it is safe to look at.

Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy on Election Day, with highs close to 50 degrees. Then, warmer and wetter weather is expected through the midweek. Look for showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday and into Thursday, with highs in the 60s. In stark contrast, next weekend looks dry, but much colder with highs only in the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Some clouds FAR NORTH. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool and crisp. A total lunar eclipse late. LOW: 34

ELECTION DAY: Partly cloudy. A brisk wind. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 50 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Late showers and thunderstorms NORTH. HIGH: 62 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. A chance of showers. Cooler. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 37

