Reports: Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffers torn ACL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The hits keep coming for the Green Bay Packers. Pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL during the loss to the Lions in Detroit Saturday, according to reporters with the NFL Network and ESPN.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Gary will have an MRI to determine if there is additional damage.

Crushing news for #Packers and Gary, who was trending towards a massive 2nd contract https://t.co/yqlE1te6gh — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 7, 2022

A torn ACL would end Gary’s season.

Initial belief is #Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL on Sunday vs. Detroit but the player is undergoing MRI to determine full scope of injury, per source. If confirmed, injury would end the season for Gary, who has 6.0 sacks on the year. Team holding out hope. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 7, 2022

Gary was carted to the locker room after suffering the knee injury during the third quarter.

The Packers lost 15-9 in Detroit Sunday, extending their losing streak to five.

Gary was one of several players injured in the game: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee, ankle), DE Rashan Gary (knee) WR Christian Watson (concussion) and LB Krys Barnes (concussion).

Eight players either couldn’t finish the game or missed parts of the game due to injury: Doubs, Watson, Jones, Bakhtiari, Runyan, Gary, Stokes, Barnes. Also, Tonyan dealt with cramps late.



Here’s how it impacted snap counts: pic.twitter.com/UzOMzoc1D9 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 7, 2022

