Reports: Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffers torn ACL

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) reads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense during a...
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) reads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense during a NFL football game, Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)(Alex Menendez | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The hits keep coming for the Green Bay Packers. Pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL during the loss to the Lions in Detroit Saturday, according to reporters with the NFL Network and ESPN.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Gary will have an MRI to determine if there is additional damage.

A torn ACL would end Gary’s season.

Gary was carted to the locker room after suffering the knee injury during the third quarter.

The Packers lost 15-9 in Detroit Sunday, extending their losing streak to five.

Gary was one of several players injured in the game: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee, ankle), DE Rashan Gary (knee) WR Christian Watson (concussion) and LB Krys Barnes (concussion).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.f
Man found inside vehicle recovered from the Manitowoc River
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
Jonathan Polich
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Fond du Lac police respond to multiple reports of gunshots

Latest News

The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the...
On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak continues
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick...
Aaron Rodgers throws 3 INTs, Lions beat Packers 15-9
Packers-Lions
LIVE BLOG: Packers wrap up road stretch in Detroit
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups...
Packers won’t have LB De’Vondre Campbell for Lions game