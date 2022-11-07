Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday’s Powerball drawing didn’t make anyone a billionaire, but it did make five people who bought tickets in Wisconsin $50,000 richer.

The Wisconsin Lottery reports one of those tickets was sold in Green Bay, at the I-43 Dino Stop Shell at 3285 Cedar Hedge Lane.

Other $50,000 winners were sold at Kwik Trip convenience stores in Onalaska and Prairie du Sac, Triangle Market in Madison, and Jetz in Hales Corners.

To win the $50,000 prize, tickets must match 4 numbers and the Powerball. Saturday’s drawing was:

The largest prize in Saturday’s drawing was $2 million for matching 5 numbers, but not the Powerball, with the Power Play; that ticket was sold in Kentucky.

Sixteen tickets are valued at $1 million for matching 5 numbers, but not the Powerball or the Power Play; 12 states had million-dollar tickets.

The odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,130. The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, which is currently valued at a world-record $1.9 billion, are 1 in 292,201,338.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.