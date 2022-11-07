Police: Both adults in fatal apartment fire had self-inflicted gunshot wounds

Police lights
Police lights(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) - Officials say a woman thought by police to have been killed by her husband along with her four children who were found dead after a fire at their Wisconsin apartment last month actually died by suicide.

Initially, the deaths were thought to be the result of the fire, but after local and state investigators worked the case, they found all six people had sustained gunshot wounds and determined the husband, Connor McKisick, had died of a self-inflicted gunshot at their home in the Lake Country community of Hartland on Oct. 21.

A statement from Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office had now determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was also self-inflicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.f
Man found inside vehicle recovered from the Manitowoc River
A truck's grill is left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run with a horse in Calumet County.
Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
Jonathan Polich
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states

Latest News

Evers, Michels Monday on the campaign trail
Evers touts achievements, Michels promises changes
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Johnson, Barnes back in Northeast Wisconsin before election day
Voters
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
Many people are buying lottery tickets in hopes of winning the Powerball.
Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000