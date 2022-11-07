Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday.

While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The firearm was taken by authorities and the woman was taken into custody.

There are no reports of any injuries, and the investigation into the disturbance is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department: 920-459-3333.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Police lights and caution tape.f
Man found inside vehicle recovered from the Manitowoc River
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Jonathan Polich
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
The Ledgeview Fire Department responded to a possible transformer fire Saturday morning.
Possible transformer fire in Ledgeview causes power outage

Latest News

Fatal crash
Man from Neenah dead after vehicle crash in Township of Trenton
Candidates campaign ahead of the election
WATCH - ELECTION STRATEGIST GIVE INSIGHT
The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the...
On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak at five
Tony Evers and Tim Michels make campaign stops in Northeast Wisconsin
Candidates rally voters in last minute campaign push