Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday.

While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired.

Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The firearm was taken by authorities and the woman was taken into custody.

There are no reports of any injuries, and the investigation into the disturbance is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheboygan Police Department: 920-459-3333.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.