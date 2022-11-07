Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged

Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on Oct. 29.
By Paige Hill and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The remains of a Tennessee woman who was reported missing in October were found Sunday, according to authorities.

According to WVLT, 24-year-old Chelsie Autum Walker was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Officials said she was last seen at a home in Tellico Plains. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated her disappearance and said they found her remains in a remote area in Monroe County on Nov. 6.

Two people were arrested and charges are coming, but the investigation is still active, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape.f
Man found inside vehicle recovered from the Manitowoc River
A truck's grill is left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run with a horse in Calumet County.
Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
Jonathan Polich
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states

Latest News

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
American Flag generic
2022 Veterans Day offers
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: ‘I was very scared’