LUNAR ECLIPSE TONIGHT, WARMER BY MIDWEEK

Afternoon highs today will be in the 40s. Some clouds will build in but all things considered it will be a nice and quiet day for a change. Winds gradually relax.

Some clouds will pass through the area tonight... hopefully skies stay clear enough to get a decent view of tonight’s total lunar eclipse. It peaks around 5 o’clock tomorrow morning. As the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow, it often takes on a “rusty” red color. In case you’re wondering, yes, it is safe to look at. Lows tonight will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Lunar Eclipse Tonight (WBAY)

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for Election Day tomorrow with highs close to 50 degrees. Then, warmer and wetter weather is expected through the midweek. Look for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday, with highs in the 60s. In stark contrast, next weekend looks mainly dry, but much colder with highs only in the 30s. Some passing flakes are possible.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Increasing clouds late. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool and crisp. A total lunar eclipse late. LOW: 34

ELECTION DAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A brisk wind. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 50 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance of rain or thunder. HIGH: 62 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain & thunder. HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Morning showers then variably cloudy. Flakes by evening? HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder and blustery. A few passing flakes. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and brisk. A flurry possible. HIGH: 37

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.