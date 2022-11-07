Johnson, Barnes back in Northeast Wisconsin before election day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat will be among the most-watched races in the country Tuesday night.

Both Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday.

Turnout in our corner of the state will be a key factor in who wins, as Northeast Wisconsin is known to be a rather purple area within a purple state.

Earlier Monday, Johnson was in Janesville and spoke to a crowd with former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley. Recent polling gives Johnson a slight edge over his Democratic competitor.

During the event, Johnson questioned whether Barnes is a patriot based on some of his past comments.

“For example, you’ve seen the video clip where he says the founding of this nation, awful. That’s what he thinks. You’re here today, I’m here because we think the founding of this nation was something marvelous, right? I mean, a crowning achievement in the history of mankind,” Johnson said.

At the same time, Barnes was holding an event in Allouez, meeting with supporters from around Brown County. He told supporters he’ll campaign right up polls close at 8 P.M. on Tuesday.

He said the issues of abortion rights and democracy are on the ballot.

“The future is on the line. We have a choice between somebody who is actually going to fight for us, and somebody who is going to improve the quality of life, or somebody who is going to fight against us and stand up for himself, and that’s what Ron Johnson has done for the past 12 years. We deserve so much more,” Barnes said.

Barnes questioned Johnson’s integrity, accusing him of giving tax breaks to his supporters that he benefited from. Barnes urged his own supporters to have conversations with friends and family members to persuade them to his side.

“None of us wants to wake up on Wednesday morning and think, ‘What else could we have done?’ Nobody wants to think if we could have knocked on one more door, if we could have bugged one more of our friends, or coworkers, what this state, what this country could look like. We’re fighting for the future.”

Johnson accused Barnes of dividing the country, especially on issues of race.

“I’ve seen a dramatic reduction of discrimination of all forms in my lifetime. Why can’t we acknowledge that? Why can’t we accept it? Why can’t we celebrate that success and move toward further healing? Why can’t we do that? I will tell you why. Because the Left. The Left continues to divide us.”

Johnson’s final stop on his bus tour is in his hometown of Oshkosh, at The Howard. It should get underway around 5:45 P.M. Reporter Jason Zimmerman is covering the event for Action 2 News.

