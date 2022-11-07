On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak continues

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the Detroit Lions, and the worst defense in the NFL. The best panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • Is the season over?
  • What is wrong with Aaron Rodgers?
  • When will the losing streak end?
  • Injuries against the Lions

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Police lights and caution tape.f
Man found inside vehicle recovered from the Manitowoc River
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Jonathan Polich
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
The Ledgeview Fire Department responded to a possible transformer fire Saturday morning.
Possible transformer fire in Ledgeview causes power outage

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick...
Aaron Rodgers throws 3 INTs, Lions beat Packers 15-9
Packers-Lions
LIVE BLOG: Packers wrap up road stretch in Detroit
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups...
Packers won’t have LB De’Vondre Campbell for Lions game
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks onto the field before an NFL football game...
Packers and Lions meet with combined 9-game losing streak