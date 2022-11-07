On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak continues
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the Detroit Lions, and the worst defense in the NFL. The best panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock.
Topics this week include:
- Is the season over?
- What is wrong with Aaron Rodgers?
- When will the losing streak end?
- Injuries against the Lions
