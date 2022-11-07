Calumet County deputies looking for driver in horse hit-and-run

A truck's grill is left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run with a horse in Calumet County.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies in Calumet County are looking for a driver who crashed into a horse and fled the scene.

The horse was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash.

On Sunday, at about 8 p.m., a driver was traveling north on Firelane 13 in Harrison when they went off the road and into a horse pasture. The truck hit a fence, a horse, and a utility pole.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office believes it was a Ford truck. The vehicle would be missing its front grill and would have a damaged headlight assembly. The front grill, pictured above, was left behind at the scene.

If you have information, call the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office at 920-849-2335. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-877-765-8327.

