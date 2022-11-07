Man from Neenah dead after vehicle crash in Township of Trenton

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Credit: MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash on USHY 151 and County Rd C around 7:05p.m on Sunday.

An initial investigation showed a 44-year-old man driving a semi-tractor and trailer heading east on County Rd C, then crossed the south bound lanes of USHY 151 to travel north on USHY 151.

The tractor was struck by a 75-year-old man from Neenah that was driving a 2013 Town and Country van.

A 59-year-old woman driving an SUV was also driving northbound and struck the 75-year-old’s vehicle.

The Neenah driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The woman was transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, and the man driving the semi-tractor was not injured in the crash.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Waupun PD, Beaver Dam PD, Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT), Dodge County Highway Department and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

