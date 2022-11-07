2022 Veterans Day offers

(WBAY) - Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. Let us know about special offers for veterans and active-duty service members in November at web@wbay.com. Offers are listed alphabetically by business or organization. This page will be updated through November 10. We are not listing events that are not meant for public attendance (such as school events or business appreciation luncheons).

EVENTS

GREEN BAY - 10th annual Veterans Suicide Awareness March. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the KI Convention Center, 333 Main St. Opening ceremony at 8 A.M., walk begins at 9 A.M. Registration starts at 6 A.M., $35. This event is the largest annual fundraiser for the 4th H.O.O.A.H. (Helping Out Our American Heroes) in Wisconsin.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY - Fox Valley Veterans Council Veterans Day Event. 11 A.M., Outagamie County Courthouse. Event includes guest speaker Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Maple (ret.) of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, a rifle salute by the American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard, and patriotic songs by the Fox Valleyaires.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY - The Veteran Services Dept. will hold a full week of events for active duty, reservists, veterans and their spouses and children. All events are open to the public. Events include a veteran employment workshop Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the 1965 Room of the University Union; the 17th annual Chancellor’s Reception Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. in the Weidner Center foyer; a Veterans Brunch Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. in 227 Mary Ann Cofrin Hall (Veterans Lounge).

OFFERS

All offers are valid for Friday, Nov. 11, unless otherwise stated.

AMERICAN ANTIQUES & JEWELRY, Green Bay - Free watch battery replacement (limit 1) for veterans Nov. 7 - Nov. 13.

BROWN COUNTY RIFLE RANGE - Free gun and archery sight from 8 A.M. to 3:45 P.M. Please present your military ID.

EAA AVIATION MUSEUM, Oshkosh - All veterans and active military members receive free admission on Nov. 11. Veterans receive 10% off museum gift shop purchases.

FLEET FARM - Veterans and active military members receive an extra 10% off their in-store purchases through Nov. 12.

HAPPY JOE’S - Any veteran or active military personnel can receive a complementary Little Joe pizza of their choice

JIFFY LUBE - Active, retired, and veteran military members receive 50% off any oil change at Appleton, Grand Chute and Oshkosh locations.

KOHL’S - 30% off in stores Nov. 11-Nov. 13 for active and former military personnel and their immediate families with a valid ID. Kohl’s also offers “Military Mondays” with a 15% in-store discount for active and former military personnel and their immediate families all year long.

LAMBEAU FIELD - Veterans and military members receive free Packers Hall of Fame Admission with military ID on Veterans Day. The Packers Pro Shop offers active military members and veterans 20% off on Veterans Day and 10% off throughout November on all in-store items (some standard exclusions apply). Military members and veterans receive a 25% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages at 1919 Kitchen & Tap through November.

N.E.W. ZOO & ADVENTURE PARK, Suamico - Free admission to all veterans and active-duty military members and immediate families. Free coffee and cookies for our guests of honor while supplies last, and a 20% discount on merchandise purchases in the Paws & Claws Gift Shop. Special discounts are only available at the door and not through advance online ticket sales. Merchandise discounts do not apply to memberships, adoption packages, admission day passes or “experience” purchases.

PC MECHANICS, Neenah - Free computer cleaning service (regularly $119). Includes virus and malware removal and a general tune-up.

PIZZA RANCH, Green Bay - 50% off adult buffets for veterans and active-duty military Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

SCOOTER’S COFFEE - Free drink, any size, for veterans. Non-veterans are encouraged to donate to a coffee drive for Wisconsin veterans at all Green Bay, Appleton, Menasha and Sheboygan locations.

WENDY’S - Free breakfast combo, in-store or drive-thru, for those who have served or currently serving in the U.S. military with valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card. Offer valid at participating locations from 6:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Please check your local Wendy’s as breakfast hours may vary by location.

