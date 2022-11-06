QUIET START TO THE WEEK, BIG CHANGES LATER ON

Gusty breezes continue tonight under mostly clear skies. Some gusts may be over 30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the low 20s for the Monday morning commute.

High pressure moves in Monday so wind speeds will gradually lower during the day. Daytime highs will be in the 40s, which is close to average for this time of year. Look for clouds to increase during the afternoon and evening.

A total lunar eclipse will occur early Tuesday morning prior to sunrise. Fingers crossed we’ll be able to see the event in its entirety... but some clouds are certainly possible here in northeast Wisconsin. The action starts at 3:09 AM and comes to an end at 6:49 AM when the moon sets. Totality will last for more than an hour and that’s when the moon will turn blood red.

Total Lunar Eclipse Early Tuesday AM (WBAY)

Election Day is Tuesday and things are shaping up to be quiet, although breezes increase a bit. Look for highs around 50°. Clouds will thicken during the day.

Our next weather maker moves in Wednesday and it will have an affect on our area through the weekend. Rain showers will develop as temperatures rise into the lower 60s Wednesday. Additional rain, and perhaps thunder, is likely Thursday into Friday morning. There may be some very heavy rain (several inches) somewhere in northern Wisconsin during this event so stay tuned for details. We’ll get on the cold side of the storm by Friday afternoon. Some passing snow showers may return to our area late Friday and Saturday but now significant snow is expected locally. Snow may add up a bit across the lake effect snow belts just to our north and northwest. The coming weekend is going to be cold and windy so be prepared if you’ll be heading to the Packers/Cowboys game Sunday afternoon.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 10-20 G30+ MPH

MONDAY: W/NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & breezy. Wind chills falling into the 20s. LOW: 31

MONDAY: Sunny and cool start. Increasing clouds. Lighter winds by afternoon. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezes increase. HIGH: 50 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain developing. Breezy & milder. HIGH: 62 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Morning rain & mild 50s, turning colder in the PM. Late snow flakes possible. Breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy & cold. Passing snow flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Blustery & cold. HIGH: 36

