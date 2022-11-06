LIVE BLOG: Packers wrap up road stretch in Detroit

DETROIT (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers wrap up a road stretch with a visit to Ford Field in Detroit Sunday.

The Packers (3-5) and Lions (1-6) are meeting for a noon kickoff.

The Packers have won five of the last six games against Detroit. The Packers own the regular season series 103-73-7.

The blog below will update throughout the game with analysis from the Action 2 Sports team and Cover 2 experts.

