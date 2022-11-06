BREEZY & DRY GAME DAY, BACK TO NORMAL FALL WEATHER

The strong system that caused the strong winds and rain has finally moved off to the northeast into Canada, but another occluded system will keep the clouds linger through the morning hours. No rain is likely for Sunday. Winds will continue to be breezy from the west-southwest between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures will start to decrease as colder air from Canada moves into northeast Wisconsin. Highs will be still be warmer than average in the mid to upper 50s, but by nightfall lows will be back to normal in the lower 30s and upper 20s.

High pressure moves in on Monday keeping the start of the new week dry and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies on Monday with calmer winds from the west-northwest. Lows will fall to the lower 30s again Monday night with mostly clear skies. By Election Day, a warm front develops creating cloud cover and the beginning of a rapid warming trend into the midweek. Showers return by Wednesday into Thursday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 10-20 G 30 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, mostly sunny by the afternoon. Breezy. HIGH: 57

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night, breezy still with normal lows. LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with typical fall highs. HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. HIGH: 63 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, more chances of showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Huge cooldown with partly cloudy and late chances of isolated snow showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Early snowflakes possible. Mostly cloudy. Cold! HIGH: 38

