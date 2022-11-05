WINDS EASE TONIGHT, STILL BREEZY SUNDAY

We have had some impactful weather over the last 24 hours! 1-3″ of rain, strong wind gusts, power outages, and up & down temperatures. Things will settle down just a bit for the end of the weekend and start of the work week.

For tonight... showers will gradually wind down during the evening. Wind gusts to 60 mph are possible through mid evening, with gradually lower wind speeds taking place overnight. Temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the 30s and low 40s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back 1 hour at 2 a.m. with the return of standard time.

Variably cloudy skies can be expected on Sunday along with daytime highs in the 50s. It’ll still be breezy with SW winds 10 to 20 mph and gust to around 30 mph.

High pressure builds into the region Monday and that means lots of sun and much lighter winds. Highs will be cooler... mainly 40s to low 50s. If we are lucky, skies will remain clear Monday night and early Tuesday morning for viewing of a total lunar eclipse prior to sunrise.

Election Day is Tuesday and things should be pretty good for folks heading to the polls. Highs will be around 50° but it should remain dry, even with clouds thickening as the day wears on. Breezes are expected to tick back up. .

Our next weather maker will keep the wind stirred up Wednesday and Thursday but it will also give us highs in the 60s once again. Showers are possible both days. A return to much colder air begins Friday and continues into next weekend. Some snow flakes may be spotted in the region too.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW 10-20 G30+ MPH

SUNDAY: SW 10-20 G30 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening showers end. Strong winds slowly relax. LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Still breezy. HIGH: 57 LOW: 32

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lighter winds. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

ELECTION DAY: Increasing clouds. Breezes pick up. HIGH: 50 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & milder. Chance of showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. Chance of showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & sharply colder. Passing snow flakes possible. HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. A few passing flakes. Brisk & cold. HIGH: 37

