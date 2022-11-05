RAIN CONTINUES INTO SATURDAY... TURNING WINDY

A strong cold front is moving through Wisconsin causing widespread rain. Temperatures will hold steady tonight with upper 30s NORTH, upper 40s around the Fox Valley, and 50s SOUTH. Rain continues overnight through Saturday morning. By the afternoon, the rain will become more scattered. An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible.

As the rain wraps up Saturday afternoon, the wind is really going to pick up. Fierce southerly winds may gust up to 60 mph from the Fox Cities through Green Bay and towards the Lakeshore. Areas north/west could experience 40-50 mph gusts. The wind may knock down some tree branches and cause power outages into Saturday night. Wind gusts to 30 mph will continue through Sunday, with less wind on Monday.

Temperatures will be in the upper half of the 50s for highs this weekend with lower 50s Monday and Election Day. The forecast is dry through the middle of next week. Temperatures will briefly moderate for the mid-week as highs get into the 60s. Colder air returns late next week... highs may have a tough time getting out of the 40s for the second half of November.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend. Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE 20-30+ MPH, GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE

SUNDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Soaking rain... 1-2″ of additional rain. LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Morning rain, scattered by the afternoon. Turning windy, gusts to 60 mph possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as windy, but still breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler, with less wind. Some clouds at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. HIGH: 52 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the wind picking up late. Milder. HIGH: 60 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy with showers developing. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Turning colder. HIGH: 47

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.