Possible transformer fire in Ledgeview causes power outage

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Fire and Rescue Department tells Action 2 News a possible transformer fire caused a power outage in Ledgeview.

An Action 2 News team member at the scene says the incident happened near Wayne Ln. and County Rd. X. Roads in the area are closed while crews work on a power line.

No injuries have been reported. No other details have been provided.

