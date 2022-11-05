Possible transformer fire in Ledgeview causes power outage

The Ledgeview Fire Department responded to a possible transformer fire Saturday morning.
The Ledgeview Fire Department responded to a possible transformer fire Saturday morning.(wbay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Fire and Rescue Department tells Action 2 News a possible transformer fire caused a power outage in Ledgeview.

An Action 2 News team member at the scene says the incident happened near Wayne Ln. and County Rd. X. Roads in the area are closed while crews work on a power line.

No injuries have been reported. No other details have been provided.

