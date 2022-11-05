Packers won’t have LB De’Vondre Campbell for Lions game

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups...
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell won’t play for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Detroit after injuring his right knee in a loss at Buffalo last weekend.

The Packers’ injury report Friday showed Campbell was ruled out for Sunday’s game. Campbell hadn’t practiced all week.

Reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) also has been ruled out. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), outside linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder/neck) and wide receiver Christian Watson (concussion) are questionable.

Campbell’s absence means rookie linebacker Quay Walker will be wearing the communication helmet that enables him to relay defensive calls to his teammates.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry said Thursday that Walker had worn the helmet a handful of days during training camp and for each of Green Bay’s three preseason games since Campbell didn’t play in them.

“It’s just different when you’ve got that green dot on your helmet, I’ll say that,” Walker said Friday. “It’s way different.”

The first-round pick from Georgia said his accent occasionally has caused some issues when he’s tried to relay the calls.

“The calls, I try to say as best as I can and try to slow it down a little bit and get it out,” Walker said. “But my accent sometimes makes it hard for people to understand me. That’s the only negative I have about me having the green dot is my accent. It’s hard for people to understand what I say sometimes because my words slur a lot from being down south.”

Walker was ejected from the Bills game after shoving Buffalo practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline. Walker apologized after the game.

The Packers (3-5) have lost four straight for the first time since 2016 and will be trying to avoid their first five-game skid since 2008. The Lions (1-6) have lost their last five.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Polich
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
Fire engulfs Eden Meat Market.
Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County
Crews battle a cabin fire in Riverview in Oconto County. Nov. 3, 2022.
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin
Jacob Wenzel
Oconto Police looking for man who went missing on Halloween

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks onto the field before an NFL football game...
Packers and Lions meet with combined 9-game losing streak
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur
Packers realize task at hand after lack of trade activity
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks onto the field before an NFL football game...
No Packers trades, but NFC North foes busy before deadline
Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton
Packers Hall of Fame to induct Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton in 2023