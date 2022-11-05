‘Our hearts are broken’: One of the oldest elephants in the country has been euthanized

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.
Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.(San Antonio Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A Zoo in Texas says it had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an animal.

According to the San Antonio Zoo, its animal care team euthanized Lucky, an Asian elephant, earlier this week.

Zoo officials said Lucky came to the San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and inspired millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species.

At the age of 62, the zoo said Lucky was one of the oldest elephants in the country. The average lifespan of an Asian elephant is about 47.5 years, according to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“Our hearts are broken,” the zoo shared on social media.

According to the zoo, Lucky inspired those to love and appreciate elephants, and the team will continue to fight to save them from extinction.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Polich
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
Fire engulfs Eden Meat Market.
Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County
Crews battle a cabin fire in Riverview in Oconto County. Nov. 3, 2022.
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin
Jacob Wenzel
Oconto Police looking for man who went missing on Halloween

Latest News

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Bernie Sanders is looking for voters Saturday in Oshkosh
Fond du Lac police respond to multiple reports of gunshots
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois