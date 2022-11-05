Operation Football: Playoffs Level Three

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The state semifinals are set after a rainy Friday night under the lights in level three. Many local teams went on the road and picked up wins in the quarterfinals. That includes Freedom outlasting rival Little Chute in our Game of the Week. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights in this week’s Operation Football.

Part one of Operation Football will play above, and part two will play bellow.

Check out all of the scores from around the state here:

Division 1

Bay Port 17, Appleton North 10

Hamilton 15, Arrowhead 13

Kimberly 31, Waunakee 16

Mukwonago 27, Muskego 14

Division 2

Kaukauna 41, Homestead 13

Kettle Moraine 27, Sun Prairie 6

West De Pere 38, River Falls 6

Division 3

Monroe 35, West Bend East 0

Onalaska 48, Rice Lake 22

West Salem 21, Notre Dame 14

New Berlin West 49, Port Washington 35

Division 4

Catholic Memorial 35, Lodi 0

Columbus 35, Ellsworth 6

Freedom 13, Little Chute 7

Two Rivers 35, Racine St. Catherine’s 6

Division 5

Aquinas 28, Colby 14

Kewaunee 15, Southern Door 12

Mayville 44, Racine Lutheran 0

Division 6

Darlington 20, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 7

Mondovi 35, Marshall 0

St. Marys Springs 21, Coleman 20

Stratford 27, Grantsburg 7

Division 7

Bangor 40, Alma/Pepin 21

Cashton 28, Black Hawk/Warren IL 14

Regis 53, Edgar 8

Shiocton 32, Cambria-Friesland 14

State Qualifier: 8-Player

Belmont 44, Laona-Wabeno 18

Newman Catholic 35, Siren 0

