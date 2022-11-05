One-on-one with Mandela Barnes

You can also watch our one-on-one interview with Sen. Ron Johnson, who’s running for a third term, HERE.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is a Democrat running for Ron Johnson’s U.S. Senate seat. Barnes previously served in the state Assembly, representing a portion of Milwaukee County from 2013 to 2017. Now, he says, he’s ready to represent Wisconsin in Washington.

Just four years ago Mandela Barnes became the state’s first Black lieutenant governor. Now he’s seeking to become the first Black person to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate. We spoke to Barnes in the Milwaukee area about that very challenge.

Just prior to sitting down with Action 2 News, Barnes held a rally with the steelworkers union. He told the crowd in West Allis he was committed to fighting long-term for working-class people whether or not this election goes his way.

“These are my people,” Barnes says. Barnes himself comes from a union family.

“This is where I’ve been before I ever decided to run for office. This is just a very natural space for me. It’s good to be around folks who get it, hard-working people all across the state of Wisconsin, and that’s been the case everywhere we’ve been going.”

The latest Marquette University Law School poll shows the number one issue with Wisconsin voters is inflation, so that was our first question to Barnes.

“Right now the U.S. Senate is an out-of-touch multi-millionaires club that fails to meet the needs of working people,” Barnes answered. “That’s why things are so messed up here, because we don’t have voices of people who actually experience life as a majority of people do in the United States. The Senate is broken.”

How does he reverse the trend of rising prices at the gas pump and in the grocery store?

“I tell you, we’ve got to hold these executives and these companies accountable for using inflation as a smokescreen for jacking up prices. Oil and gas industry, they’re charging us record prices at the gas pump; they’re also making record profits because of it. These grocery store chains charging record prices at the checkout lane, also making record profits. We need leaders who are going to stand up to these industries, not leaders who are going to aid and abet their price gouging practices,” said Barnes.

In order to prevent gun violence, Barnes says he supports a number of reforms, including universal background checks and red flag laws. But we asked what change he believes would have the biggest impact.

“One of the biggest things we can do is to get big money out of politics. The gun lobby is giving Ron Johnson over $1.2 million in campaign support. That’s exactly why he can’t be trusted to keep us safe. He’ll put interests and the profits of gun manufacturers over the lives of our children. That’s unacceptable.”

Barnes also supports additional funding for educational and anti-poverty programs he says would grow jobs and reduce crime. He’s also said in the past he favors the elimination of cash bail.

“We know when we have communities with good paying jobs, with fully funded schools, we see less crime, less violence,” Barnes said. “Ron Johnson has been against preschool programs. He thinks we have enough jobs in this state. He’s all too comfortable with good paying jobs out of state and overseas.”

Barnes has described himself as a progressive and voted for Bernie Sanders in the past two Wisconsin presidential primaries.

He also supports an effort to codify Roe v Wade, which would protect abortion rights in every state.

When it comes to election integrity, Barnes has been vocal in calling out Sen. Johnson for what he said following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol last year.

“I’m ready to accept the election results. And for a person to not do that, I don’t think Ron Johnson is committed to accepting the results. We’re talking about a person who tried to overturn the 2020 election because he didn’t like the result. He attempted to send fraudulent electors to the Vice President to overturn an election that he didn’t like. Now, a person with that much contempt for democracy does not deserve to sit in the U.S. Senate.”

We also asked Barnes about falling test scores, and whether the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic hurt public education. What Barnes said is, it revealed a divide between those who have access to the latest technology and those who don’t.

“I know heartbreaking stories of people who had to take their children to funeral homes because that’s where the best Wi-Fi was in town,” Barnes said, adding, “Our administration has invested historic sums of money into broadband expansion all across the state.”

If elected, there’s also a historical aspect to Barnes taking the oath as Wisconsin’s next senator. However, he’s not putting too much emphasis on it.

“It’s important that we make sure that perspectives are in place where decisions are being made. Like I said, when I took my oath of office, won the race for lieutenant governor, I said it’s about making a difference more than it is about making history, and that’s what the focus should be.”

Barnes also told us, “I’m feeling good about the response we’ve been getting, and for these next five days it’s going to be a full sprint through the finish line, but the level of support we’ve been seeing is a lot to be appreciated.”

Barnes won the August primary after all of his major opponents dropped out of the race ahead of election day. Since then he’s faced a barrage of attacks ads in a race that’s become one of the most expensive in the country and could determine control of the U.S. Senate next January.

“It would be great if Ron Johnson would air some ads talking about the things that he’s done, but the reality is, he hasn’t done anything in 12 years. That’s why all he can do is resort to false and negative ads about me,” Barnes said.

Through the August primary, Barnes led Johnson in polling but has fallen behind slightly in the past few weeks. To be successful next Tuesday, he’ll need a strong showing in Democratic cities like Milwaukee and Madison.

