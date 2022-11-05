Man found inside vehicle recovered from the Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Police Department says a vehicle has been recovered from the Manitowoc River Saturday morning with a deceased man inside of it.

Officials responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the river from the intersection of Maritime Dr. and N. 10th St. Friday night around 8:00pm

Witnesses say they saw the vehicle stop at a red light on Maritime Dr. and turned into the intersection when the light turned green.

As the vehicle was turning, it hopped the curb, traveling down the embankment into the Manitowoc River for an unknown reason.

Authorities tried attempted to locate the vehicle, but due to weather and water conditions, rescue efforts had to be suspended until the next day.

Recovery efforts resumed early Saturday morning; the vehicle was found at the west side of the 10th Street Bridge.

Rescue crews were able to recover the vehicle and found one man inside in the driver seat.

Officials say the driver has been identified, but his name will not be released until his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500.

The Manitowoc Police Department would like to thank the Manitowoc Fire Department, Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, DNR, and Highway 42 Garage for assisting in the recovery.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.