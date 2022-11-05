INCOMING STRONG SYSTEM BRINGS MORE RAIN, VERY WINDY

A strong system that caused devastation in the South will move northeast toward Wisconsin creating more chances of rain throughout Saturday, mainly during the morning hours. An additional half an inch to an inch of rain is possible. With this strong system heading towards Wisconsin, winds are going to be very strong from the southwest between 20-40 mph gusting up to 60 mph at times. A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning has been issued for northeast Wisconsin until Saturday night at 9:00 P.M. Temperatures will continue to be warmer than average in the mid to upper 50s with temperatures falling to the lower 40s and upper 30s by nightfall.

Sunday will be a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover as a cold front from an occluded system in Minnesota will create some cloud cover. An isolated shower is possible for the Northwoods area. Otherwise, Sunday will be slightly cooler in the mid 50s for highs, but temperatures will tumble by nightfall as cooler air arrives. Lows will fall to normal around the lower 30s and upper 20s. Mostly sunshine and normal highs continue through Election Day before more rain arrives by midweek.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: SW 20-35 G 50 MPH

TODAY: Scattered showers, breezy winds. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Rain ends, mostly cloudy and very windy. LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with calmer winds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Sunshine and average. HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: More chances of rain. HIGH: 48

