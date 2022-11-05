Fond du Lac police respond to multiple reports of gunshots

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are investigating reports of possible gunshots Friday night.

At about 8:50 P.M., police started receiving multiple calls about the sound of shots fired in the area of 4th St. and Fond du Lac Ave.

Police didn’t find any property damage, and no one reported any injuries.

Officers spoke with several people who heard the shots. At this time, police say a darker-colored sedan going south on Fond du Lac Ave. may be involved.

You should call Fond du Lac police at (920) 906-5555 if you have information that could help their investigation.

The police department says it isn’t releasing any further information.

