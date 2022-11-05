Coats for Kids distributes thousands of jackets to families in need

Coats for Kids distribution, Nov. 5 2022
Coats for Kids distribution, Nov. 5 2022(WBAY)
By Emily Roberts
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four kids make the Figgs house... a home.

Aleeya and Autumn Figgs live in Howard along with their other siblings. They said they always find the perfect coat in the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

“It was pretty awesome because first we looked at my coats and there were so many to choose from,” Aleeya explained. “I didn’t know which to choose so I just chose the best one!”

Families in need searched through thousands of jackets to find the best fit Saturday. Coats for Kids distribution happened between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

“It’s the day we’ve been waiting for. The gym is full of our beautiful coats and the kids are starting to pick them out,” Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay Nan Pahl said. “Every child should be able to leave with hopefully the perfect coat.”

Aleeya loved the coat she picked out last year because of it’s fur collar. She’s looking forward to a brand new one... but won’t compromise on style.

“It’s cool that I get to come here and I just have a new coat that also has fur. And it’s even better because it comes with a hat and a sweatshirt.”

Volunteer shoppers make finding the best coat a breeze.

“It’s just helping them find the right size, the right style,” volunteer Cheryl Weirauch said. “Some of the girls have just been over the top when they find the sparkly, furry coat of their dreams.”

2,700 kids signed up to take home a winter coat. Organizers know they’ve got enough to go around... thanks to the generosity of community members.

As we first alerted you, WBAY-TV collected coats for kids in the lobby of the news building. The campaign started in September and went through the fall.

Coats for Kids collects new or gently used winter coats and accessories, including mittens, gloves, hats and scarves.

Families who missed out on distribution day can reach out to the Salvation Army for alternative options.

The Salvation Army works with people in need to find a coat... as long as they call on Monday, Nov. 7.

“We also need hundreds of volunteers to help us with our Christmas distribution. If you want an opportunity to volunteer and be that person who makes a difference in a child’s life, call us to sign up,” Pahl said.

To get in touch with the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, call: (920) 497-7053.

