Bernie Sanders is looking for voters Saturday in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is bringing his “Our Future is Now” tour to Oshkosh on Saturday.

Sanders (I-Vermont) will speak at UAW Local 578, at 2920 Oregon St., at noon.

Friday the independent senator and former presidential candidate is bringing his get-out-the-vote effort to 7 states before election day, including Wisconsin. He gave speeches in Madison, La Crosse and Eau Claire on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.