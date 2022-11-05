Bernie Sanders campaigns in Oshkosh for Barnes

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrats are hoping to excite their base in the Fox Valley ahead of the mid term election next week, with a rally Saturday, led by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent.

In a room filled to capacity, Sanders received a standing ovation as he arrived inside the UAW hall as he campaigned for Democrat Mandela Barnes, who is challenging Republican Senator Ron Johnson in a race that’s expected to be won by a razor thin margin.

Johnson is seeking his third term in office.

“If we can win here in Wisconsin, we will not only I think control the United States Senate again, but we will have the votes that we need to overcome two corporate Democrats and begin to really address the crisis facing the working class of this country,” said Sanders.

Sanders previously won the Wisconsin presidential primary in 2016, but dropped out just before the 2020 primary, leaving President Biden as the only candidate on the ballot, still in the race.

However, he still received more than 30 percent of the vote and continues to have a following among progressive Democrats.

During the event, he spoke about the number one issue with voters-- which is inflation and cast blame on corporate America.

Sanders said, “They’re squeezing workers to become even richer. They also are suffering from an addiction, which is very serious. That is the addiction of greed and we have got to cure them of that addiction.”

Being in Johnson’s hometown of Oshkosh, Sanders also attacked the Senator on the issue of election integrity.

“Your Senator, Ron Johnson is not quite so sure that he will accept election results if he loses. Well, we have news for Senator Johnson, Donald Trump and all of these other guys. In a democracy, sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose,” he told the audience.

Chad Doran, Republican Party of Wisconsin Communications Director issued a statement in response to the Sanders rally.

It read, “It’s no surprise that radical socialist Mandela Barnes isn’t campaigning with Bernie Sanders. He knows socialism is not welcome here. Yet Barnes and Tony Evers are letting dangerous and violent criminals back onto our streets and they support the Biden administration inflationary policies that are hurting Wisconsin families. On Tuesday, voters will send Ron Johnson back to the Senate to keep fighting for our values.”

Senator Sanders is focusing on seven key battleground states as part of his nationwide tour ahead of election day.

This is his fourth and final stop in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.