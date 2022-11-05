54th Assembly District race could shape balance of power in Madison

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate races are getting the most attention ahead of election day, but some other races in our area could have a significant impact on the political control of the state for the next several years.

In the race for the 54th Assembly seat there’s a lot at stake, including the governor’s ability to veto bills if the seat were to flip from Democrat to Republican.

Republicans need to pick up just 5 seats in the Assembly for what’s called a super majority, meaning their party has enough votes to override any veto by the governor.

As a result, money has poured in, and ads have been extremely negative.

“Meet tax and spend liberal and criminal Lori Palmeri,” says an ad for Don Herman.

“We can’t trust Donnie Herman. Herman will vote with extreme Republicans who will take away our freedoms,” says an ad for Palmeri.

Outside of those ads, both candidates on the ballot are familiar faces.

Lori Palmeri is serving as Oshkosh’s first Latina mayor. Donnie Herman, who’s making his second run for Assembly, is well known for giving local ice reports as part of his business Sunk? Dive and Ice Rescue.

“I don’t want government in our pockets,” Herman said. “That’s one of my main goals is to change and reduce the regulations, not on the environment but reduce the regulations on the buildings and that stuff. I mean, there’s buildings in Oshkosh that are 180 years old. They’re still there and there wasn’t as many building codes as there is now.”

Herman says he first decided to become involved in politics after several of his businesses were forced to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s calling that government overreach.

His opponent, Palmeri, also has her reasons for wanting to transition from city to state government.

“Everyone is looking at fair wages, taxes, affordable housing, a clean environment, expanded health care access, and strong schools. So the people are what made me want to run,” said Palmeri.

Issue-wise, she says fighting to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion law would be her top priority. That law only allows the procedure if two doctors agree the life of the mother is in danger.

“It needs to be safe, it needs to be private, and not have our government representatives in that doctor’s office between a woman and her care provider,” said Palmeri.

“I believe in pro-life. I don’t believe in abortion after a certain time,” Herman said. “I don’t know -- three months, five months -- but I think we should have a referendum and let the people decide. An Assembly person shouldn’t be deciding this.”

This is an Assembly seat the Democrats have held since 2007, but now with Gordon Hintz retiring Republicans see a definite opening, especially knowing that Herman ran two years ago and lost by just a slim margin.

Palmeri especially, though, is taking issue with the negative tone of the race.

“My opponent and I shook hands and had an agreement this wasn’t going to get negative or ugly. He assured me of that. Unfortunately, his campaign went a different direction.”

While she admits to having a past--- which includes time in jail for driving on a revoked license and has written worthless checks -- she says that was more than a decade ago and she’s a changed person now. Other allegations, she does deny.

“I think one of the most outrageous lies was that I had thousands of dollars of unpaid taxes through some kind of tax warrant, and that’s absolutely false,” she said.

When asked, Herman said he didn’t sign off on all of the attack ads, but those he did can be verified by checking court records.

“The ones we’ve sent out are actually true. I mean, Lori Palmeri, she admits she did some bad things and she was a criminal at the time. And people can change, I understand that, but you got to know the history,” he said.

Herman, too, though, has been targeted by attacks ads but not to the same extent as Palmeri.

“I tell everybody if I had a history they would be bringing all of that up. It doesn’t matter if it’s 10 years ago or 25 years ago. It’s the political game,” Herman said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.