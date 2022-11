GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Xavier beat Bloomer 3-0 and Howards Grove topped Wittenburg-Birnamwood 3-0 on semifinal Friday at the WIAA Volleyball State Tournament on Friday. Xavier advances to Saturday’s D2 title match while Howards Grove will be in the D3 title tilt, both on Saturday. Enjoy the semifinal highlights above.

