SOAKING RAIN DEVELOPS... FIERCE WINDS LATE SATURDAY

Make sure you’re ready for rain later today... As a strong cold front moves through Wisconsin, widespread rain will push into the area. While showers are possible later this morning, the rain is most likely during the afternoon and evening. Some embedded non-severe thunderstorms are also possible. A few storms could have brief gusty winds and small hail, but our risk of severe weather is LOW. Our temperatures will drop from the 60s, down into the 50s as the rain falls this afternoon.

We’ll get drenched tonight, as widespread rain continues across the region. Through Saturday morning, most of us will see 1-3″ of rain. For most folks, that’s a good thing, especially since it’s been so dry recently. While the rain will replenish bodies of water with low water levels, drivers should be alert for some standing water in low-lying spots. We’ll see fewer showers heading into Saturday afternoon.

As the rain wraps up tomorrow afternoon, the wind is really going to pick up. Fierce southwest winds may gust around 50 mph late Saturday! The wind may knock down some tree branches and cause power outages into Saturday night. Gusty winds will continue through Sunday, with less wind on Monday.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: E/SW 15-35+ MPH, GUSTS AROUND 50 MPH POSSIBLE

TODAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Thunder possible. Breezy and not as warm. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Soaking rain... 1-3″ rainfall totals. Still breezy. LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Morning showers. Clouds linger. Strong winds late... Gusts to 50+ mph possible. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Gusty winds. HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler, with less wind. Some clouds at night. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

ELECTION DAY: Partly cloudy. A brisk east wind. HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Milder with brisk winds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy with showers developing. HIGH: 65

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.