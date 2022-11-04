School production based on “Elf” collects for Toys for Tots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A seventh-grader at Red Smith School in Green Bay is leading the charge to ensure kids in need in our community have presents under the Christmas tree.

Kendall Blahnik is one of the actors in the school’s holiday show, “Elf Jr.: The Musical.”

The got the idea to use the musical as an opportunity to collect for Toys for Tots.

Kendall and her classmates put up posters and set up collection boxes so anyone attending the show has an easy way to donate a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need.

“I think it can be hard for families around the holidays, and I just wanted to make sure that there’s Christmas cheer in every house this year,” Kendall said.

Performances of “Elf Jr.: The Musical” are Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 P.M. and Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4 P.M. at Red Smith School, 2765 Sussex Rd.

Tickets at the door are $5 for adults, $3 for students.

WBAY is a proud sponsor of the Toys for Tots campaign, which celebrates its 75th year this Christmas.

