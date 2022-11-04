School production based on “Elf” collects for Toys for Tots

A 7th grader in "Elf Jr.: The Musical" at Red Smith School had an idea...
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A seventh-grader at Red Smith School in Green Bay is leading the charge to ensure kids in need in our community have presents under the Christmas tree.

Kendall Blahnik is one of the actors in the school’s holiday show, “Elf Jr.: The Musical.”

The got the idea to use the musical as an opportunity to collect for Toys for Tots.

Kendall and her classmates put up posters and set up collection boxes so anyone attending the show has an easy way to donate a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need.

“I think it can be hard for families around the holidays, and I just wanted to make sure that there’s Christmas cheer in every house this year,” Kendall said.

Performances of “Elf Jr.: The Musical” are Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 P.M. and Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4 P.M. at Red Smith School, 2765 Sussex Rd.

Tickets at the door are $5 for adults, $3 for students.

WBAY is a proud sponsor of the Toys for Tots campaign, which celebrates its 75th year this Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Polich
Man charged in Mr. G’s Supper Club fire had been stalking owners’ son, complaint states
Fire engulfs Eden Meat Market.
Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County
Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin
Crews battle a cabin fire in Riverview in Oconto County. Nov. 3, 2022.
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

Latest News

Supporters at a rally for Sen. Ron Johnson and gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels
DEBRIEF: Candidates covering a ton of ground
Sen. Ron Johnson talks with reporters at Brown County GOP headquarters
Senate candidates campaign Friday
Production of Elf Jr.: The Musical at Red Smith School in Green Bay
School play based on "Elf" collects toys for children
Pulaski fundraiser sign
Last Pulaski bonfire victim sent to burn unit expected to be released from hospital Friday