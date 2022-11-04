RAIN LIKELY FRIDAY... WINDY ON SATURDAY

Clouds will thicken overnight as our next weathermaker approaches. While there might be a few showers tonight, a more widespread, soaking rain will arrive by midday Friday. Some embedded non-severe thunderstorms will be possible too. The rain will continue through Friday night and at least the first half of Saturday. Much of east-central Wisconsin will pick up 1-3″ of rain. Widespread flooding is not expected, but watch for ponding water where storm drain could become clogged with leaves.

As this weathermaker tracks through the region, it’s also going to churn up plenty of wind. Southwest winds may gust around 50 mph late Saturday. That could be strong enough to cause some power outages across the area Saturday night. Our unseasonably warm spell of weather will also be ending. Highs will be closer to 60 degrees this weekend, with lower half of the 50s on Monday and Election Day.

By the way, daylight saving time ends this weekend... Don’t forget to allow your clocks to “fall back” one hour late Saturday night. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 20-30 G50 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Spotty showers. Mild and breezy. LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Rain develops. Thunder possible. Breezy and not as warm. HIGH: 65 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain, mainly in the morning. Totals of 1-3″ possible. Windy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Gusty winds. HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler, but seasonable with less wind. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

ELECTION DAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun, but milder. HIGH: 63 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a late day shower possible. Still mild. HIGH: 64

