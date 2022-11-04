One-on-one with Sen. Ron Johnson

Friday we’ll hear from Sen. Johnson’s challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. He also spoke with us, one-on-one, while on the campaign trail Thursday. Hear his stances on the important issues during our “Your Voice, Your Vote” Action 2 News special at 6:30 P.M.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Ron Johnson wants a third term representing Wisconsin in Congress.

The senior senator sat down with our Jason Zimmerman for a one-on-one interview to lay out his pitch to serve another six-year term.

Oshkosh is Johnson’s hometown, and to be successful in seeking a third term in office he understands he will need a good showing among Republicans in Northeast Wisconsin.

It was six years ago when we sat down with Sen. Ron Johnson at the Outagamie County Republican headquarters, where he told us why he was seeking a second term.

“I’m asking Wisconsinites to send me back for one more term. Let me finish out the four years of my chairmanship. I’ve already used it to great effect, and I will use it for greater effect and benefit for Wisconsin and for America.”

With that said, this time around, as he seeks a third team, we asked the same question, wondering what changed his mind about stopping after two terms, as he sat down with us in our Fox Valley newsroom.

“I didn’t contemplate what a disaster Democrat governments would be,” he answered, “so I think in another term I can help improve things more.”

”This country is in peril and I think I can help. I was more effective in my second term than I was my first term,” he continued.

In this campaign, Sen. Johnson has made crime an issue against his opponent, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, accusing Barnes of being soft on the issue and running attack ads, tying Barnes to the defund the police movement.

“He says that having police on the streets doesn’t prevent crime. Of course it does, and of course that defund the police movement has just dispirited law enforcement. It’s caused police to back off and not do the kind of police work they’ve been trained to do, they want to do, and making it very difficult to recruit additional police so who is going to keep us safe in the future.”

Another issue the senator has campaigned on is rising inflation, so we asked how he plans to reverse the trend of higher prices at the gas pumps and in grocery stores.

“First of all, reduce deficit spending. Become energy independent again. There’s two primary components to inflation. This massive deficit spending, printing way too many dollars, chasing too few goods, and then the purposeful -- and understand that, they purposefully -- drove the price of energy and gasoline to higher levels to force everybody to get an electric vehicle even though they know, they should know, we don’t have enough rare Earth minerals to produce the batteries -- which are produced in China, by the way -- for all of these E.V., these electric vehicles. This is a fantasy what they’re trying to push.”

Johnson added, “It is causing Wisconsin families a great deal of pain.”

In recent days, Sen. Johnson has been challenged by Barnes on the issue of abortion, with Barnes accusing him of supporting legislation that would not provide an exemption for rape and incest.

Johnson says he’s pro-life and does support having that exemption. He also supports a referendum allowing Wisconsin voters to decide the fate of the state’s 1849 law which only allows for an abortion if two doctors agree the life of the mother is in danger.

“I want we the people in a single-issue referendum, after we’ve had a thorough and thoughtful and compassionate discussion surrounding life in the womb. What does a baby feel? What do they experience inside the womb, the different stages? And as important as it would be, what does abortion look at each stage of gestation?” Johnson said.

Johnson says he’s also concerned about what’s being taught in public schools and believes parents should have a bigger say, but was a bit vague in describing what that might look like.

“I saw a recent poll, this actually quite a few months ago, they asked Americans, ‘To what extent do you love this country?’ They slice and dice the poll to all different demographic groups, but there was only one group where there wasn’t a majority of people who love this country and it was among young people. That’s not -- young people weren’t born with a bias against this country. It’s being indoctrinated into them. It’s being taught to them in our school system. And I think that’s a scandal.”

We also asked Johnson whether he has faith in Wisconsin’s election process.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure everybody follows the law. We have a website, by the way, now, secureelectionswi.com. If you see anything that looks suspicious, report it. So, I’m trying to prevent fraud on the front side. We’ve got 5,000 poll workers this election versus only 1,650 last time.”

The Senate race has been among the most expensive in the country, with money for attack ads pouring in from all over, but Johnson said he’s not afraid in his mind when it comes to controversial issues, unlike his opponent, who Johnson says is trying to cover up his past record.

“He can’t afford to be honest,” Johnson said, “because Wisconsinites would reject his ideas, his beliefs. I’ve been completely transparent. I’ve always been accessible. I think it’s my responsibility. We have a three-word mission statement in my Senate office, to help people. I’ve got great staff, do wonderful constituent service. My bullet point under that is, to help people understand.”

On election night, Johnson will be close to home. He will gather with supporters at the Ground Round in Neenah.

