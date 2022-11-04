Oconto Police looking for man who went missing on Halloween

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto Police are investigating a report of a man who went missing on Halloween.

Jacob T.S. Wenzel, 21, was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022.

Police say Wenzel was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.” No information was released on where he was last seen or what time.

If you have information, call Oconto Police and reference case number C22-04930.

