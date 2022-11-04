Oconto Police looking for man who went missing on Halloween
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto Police are investigating a report of a man who went missing on Halloween.
Jacob T.S. Wenzel, 21, was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022.
Police say Wenzel was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.” No information was released on where he was last seen or what time.
If you have information, call Oconto Police and reference case number C22-04930.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.