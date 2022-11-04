Oconto Police looking for man who went missing on Halloween

Jacob Wenzel
Jacob Wenzel(Oconto Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto Police are investigating a report of a man who went missing on Halloween.

Jacob T.S. Wenzel, 21, was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022.

Police say Wenzel was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.” No information was released on where he was last seen or what time.

If you have information, call Oconto Police and reference case number C22-04930.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire engulfs Eden Meat Market.
Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County
The charred kitchen area of Mr. G's, which is where the fire is believed to have started.
Man charged with arson for Mr. G’s Supper Club fire in Door County
Donald Driver shares ownership of Cousins Subs stores in Northeast Wisconsin
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

Latest News

November 4 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soaking rain
Monica M. Walker
Grandmother convicted for death of granddaughter in drunk driving crash
Coats for Kids distribution
Coats for Kids distribution Saturday in Green Bay
November 4 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy and windy