No injuries in fire at De Pere industrial facility

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - No people were hurt during a fire at an industrial facility in De Pere Friday.

At about 12:28 a.m., De Pere Fire Rescue was called to 1900 Enterprise Drive for a report of flames showing. That’s the C.A. Lawton building.

Employees were evacuating the building upon arrival of firefighters.

Firefighters found no smoke or flames on the exterior. They went inside and were able to contain the fire to a small area of the building. De Pere Fire Rescue says they prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the facility.

There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

About 20 firefighters responded to the scene. De Pere Police, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, County Rescue Services, Green Bay Metro Fire Department, Greenleaf Fire Department, Ledgeview Fire Department, and Wisconsin Public Service assisted De Pere Fire Rescue at the scene.

“De Pere Fire Rescue would like to provide the safety message of when a fire alarm is sounding you need to evacuate. Once safely out of the building, do not re-enter,” says Acting Battalion Chief Dan Gatz.

