Last Pulaski bonfire victim sent to burn unit expected to be released from hospital Friday

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Some are calling it a miracle as the last Pulaski bonfire victim admitted to a burn unit is expected to go home from the hospital Friday.

Several teenagers spent days and weeks in a burn unit after being badly burned in a bonfire explosion last month. Investigators have confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the fire. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full. In a post on Facebook, Benjamin Van Asten’s dad said Ben is expected to come home Friday and he plans to make his son a streak this weekend to celebrate his progress.

He suffered burns on 40 percent of his body and will be heading back to the hospital next week for surgery, but his dad says ‘some time away from the burn unit will no doubt improve his spirits.’

Brandon Brzeczkowski went home on Wednesday and will also have some surgeries ahead. The doctor’s told his mom they believe ‘he will do better at home, physically and emotionally.’ Brandon’s brother tells Action 2 News it was ‘amazing to have him home and to all be in the same room together for the first time in weeks.’

On Halloween, Lily Koellner went home after suffering third degree burns on her legs. She has already undergone skin graphing surgery.

Isaac Nelson suffered burns on 21 percent of his body. He was able to go home this past weekend as his burns continue to heal and the swelling subsides. He will need future skin graft surgery, but his family says he is officially on the road to recovery.

Keira DuChateau, Matthew Lindsley and Brady McAllister have been recovering at home for the past few weeks, but they continuously go in for check-ups to have their dressings changed and burns monitored.

All of their Gofundme pages remain active as the medical bills continue to rise.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office did not provide an update on the investigation on Friday.

