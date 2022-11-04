Johnson, Barnes blitz the state before election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The midterm election is just days away. In the tight race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat, both incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are blitzing the state, making their final pitches to voters.

This is a very expensive Senate race with a lot on the line. It’s a seat Republicans want to keep in hopes of taking control of the U.S. Senate in January. It’s a seat the Democrats hope to flip to prevent a GOP takeover.

Both candidates tell Action 2 News they’ll be campaigning right up until polls close at 8 o’clock Tuesday night.

Barnes was joined by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan in Madison for a Get Out the Vote event. Turnout in Madison is key to Barnes winning this race, as it’s a Democratic stronghold and votes there will be offset by Republican votes in rural areas of the state, where turnout is expected to be very high.

“(Johnson) didn’t commit to accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election. That’s because he didn’t get the result that he wanted. It’s petulant, to say the least. A person who would go so far as to say I didn’t get what I wanted, so it can’t be right. You know, it’s very arrogant, the height of arrogance,” Barnes said.

Sen. Johnson was in Brown County to campaign with gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Rep. Mike Gallagher. Johnson spoke to reporters at the GOP headquarters, expressing concern about the recent lawsuit filed against the city alleging observers were not able to watch in-person absentee ballots being cast.

“It’s a pretty sad fact that we had to take Green Bay election officials to court to force them to allow Republican election observers to observe. Again, we’re not trying to gain partisan advantage at all. We want to restore confidence in our election system. The way you do that is you have both sides full transparency, full observation on the process so we can restore that confidence,” Johnson said.

The candidates also talked with supporters about issues, including inflation and personal rights.

“What we need to do is drastically reduce the deficit spending that sparked inflation,” Johnson said. “We also have to become energy independent, drill our own oil to bring down the cost of gas and energy.”

“Our future is on the line. Our democracy is on the line. I believe it’s worth fighting for our personal rights and freedoms. Also on the line is people’s retirement security. We’re fighting for the Social Security benefits people have been working their whole lives for,” Barnes said.

The last Marquette University Law School poll before the election showed Johnson supported by 50 percent of voters and Barnes by 48 percent. Those results are within the poll’s margin of error.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.