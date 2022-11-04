Grandmother convicted for death of granddaughter in drunk driving crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc woman has been convicted in the death of her granddaughter in a drunk driving crash.

On Nov. 3, Monica Walker, 52, pleaded no contest to a charge of Homicide by Use of a Vehicle with PAC. The court found her guilty.

Counts of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Knowingly Operating While Revoked (Cause Death) were dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2023 at 10 a.m.

On Feb. 8, 2021, Walker was driving drunk when her vehicle went off northbound I-43 in Manitowoc Rapids shortly after 8:30 a.m. Her granddaughter, 9-year-old Tkyia Brewer, was thrown out as the car rolled over. Deputies said there were “no obvious signs of life” in the girl when they reached the crash scene. The girl was not wearing a seat belt.

In a breath test, Monica Walker blew 0.092, above the standard legal limit of 0.08. Investigators say Walker was restricted to a blood-alcohol content of 0.02 percent while driving because of previous OWI convictions. Her drivers license was revoked in 2013.

Walker said she lost control on the icy road and went into the ditch. She said she was eating when she lost control.

A deputy described a heavy odor of intoxicants from Walker, and deputies found beer cans in her car. She told investigators she had a “few” pints of apple vodka the night before the crash but stopped drinking by midnight and wasn’t drunk when she went to bed. She was adamant that she doesn’t drink and drive.

