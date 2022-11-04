Family celebrates the birthday of Lily Peters, murdered at age 10

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a murdered 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls is honoring her on her birthday.

Lily Peters wanted to spread kindness to the world, so her family figured out a way to make that happen.

Lily was killed last April. A 14-year-old boy is charged with the crime. It was a devastating tragedy to her family and to the community.

To celebrate Lily’s 11th birthday on Friday, friends and family are honoring her wish of spreading kindness to change the lives of kids in the Eau Claire area.

Her family called Thursday night’s remembrance part of the healing process. They helped to organize an event where people would give toys, warm clothing, or monetary donations in honor of Lily. Those gifts will later be given to families in need in the Chippewa Falls School District.

While Lily may be gone, her family and friends believe she will never be forgotten.

“I don’t know if you can ever not remember her. She was someone who could’ve been famous, who could’ve done whatever she wanted. She was amazing, and she was one of a kind,” said Harper Sweeney, a family friend.

“She was always happy and smiling in the stories I’ve heard about her and the pictures I’ve seen. I really hope that’s what people remember,” said Agnes Maloney, executive director of Agnes’ Table community center.

If you would like to donate to Lily’s Spread Kindness cause, contact the Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls.

